The Texas Rangers (68-47) and San Francisco Giants (62-53) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Oracle Park, at 10:15 PM ET. The Rangers are coming off a series victory over the Athletics, and the Giants a series loss to the Angels.

The Rangers will call on Jon Gray (7-5) against the Giants and Scott Alexander (6-2).

Giants vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (7-5, 3.72 ERA) vs Alexander - SF (6-2, 4.01 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Scott Alexander

Alexander makes the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season. He is 6-2 with a 4.01 ERA and 18 strikeouts over 33 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the lefty threw zero innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.

The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.01, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 40 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .248 batting average against him.

So far this year, Alexander has not registered a quality start.

Alexander has not yet gone five or more innings in a start this season (in five starts). He averages 0.8 per appearance.

He has had 32 appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

The Rangers will send Gray (7-5) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, a 2.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.232 in 20 games this season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Gray has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

