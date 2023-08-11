In the series opener on Friday, August 11, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (68-47) match up with LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (62-53). The first pitch will be thrown at 10:15 PM ET at Oracle Park.

The favored Rangers have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Giants, who are listed at -105. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Giants vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray - TEX (7-5, 3.72 ERA) vs Scott Alexander - SF (6-2, 4.01 ERA)

Giants vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 47, or 62.7%, of the 75 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have gone 47-28 (winning 62.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Texas, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and went 8-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to go over the run total two times.

The Giants have won in 24, or 53.3%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Giants have come away with a win 17 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Giants have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, San Francisco and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joc Pederson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+165) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+210) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 2nd Win NL West +1000 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.