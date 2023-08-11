Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will try to defeat LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

Giants vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants' 127 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

San Francisco is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

The Giants rank 19th in MLB with a .239 team batting average.

San Francisco has scored 509 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Giants have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Giants rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.

San Francisco averages the 16th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

San Francisco has pitched to a 3.92 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of just 1.231 as a pitching staff, which is the sixth-best in baseball this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Scott Alexander (6-2) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in zero innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

In five starts this season, Alexander has not yet earned a quality start.

In five starts this season, Alexander has yet to pitch five or more innings. He's averaging 0.8 frames per appearance.

In 40 appearances this season, he has finished 32 without allowing an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Ross Stripling Paul Blackburn 8/6/2023 Athletics L 8-6 Away Alex Cobb Luis Medina 8/7/2023 Angels W 8-3 Away Logan Webb Patrick Sandoval 8/8/2023 Angels L 7-5 Away Scott Alexander Lucas Giolito 8/9/2023 Angels L 4-1 Away Ryan Walker - 8/11/2023 Rangers - Home Scott Alexander Jon Gray 8/12/2023 Rangers - Home Alex Cobb Andrew Heaney 8/13/2023 Rangers - Home Logan Webb Dane Dunning 8/14/2023 Rays - Home Logan Webb - 8/15/2023 Rays - Home - Zack Littell 8/16/2023 Rays - Home Ross Stripling Aaron Civale

