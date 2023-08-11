Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers play LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Friday. First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Giants -105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Giants gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giants vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -115 -105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Giants have been favored twice and lost each contest.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Giants and their foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 matchups.

Discover More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been underdogs in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (53.3%) in those contests.

San Francisco is 17-17 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 48 of its 114 opportunities.

The Giants have an against the spread record of 4-8-0 in 12 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-24 29-29 24-28 38-24 43-40 19-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.