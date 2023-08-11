Friday's game between the Texas Rangers (68-47) and San Francisco Giants (62-53) matching up at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 10:15 PM ET on August 11.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jon Gray (7-5) to the mound, while Scott Alexander (6-2) will answer the bell for the Giants.

Giants vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and lost both matchups.

When it comes to the total, San Francisco and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Giants' past 10 games.

The Giants have been underdogs in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (53.3%) in those contests.

This season, San Francisco has been victorious 17 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

San Francisco scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (509 total, 4.4 per game).

Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.92 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

Giants Schedule