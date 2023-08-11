The San Francisco Giants, including Brandon Crawford (.195 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks while hitting .207.

Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 50.7% of his games this year (36 of 71), with at least two hits seven times (9.9%).

He has homered in 8.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 71), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Crawford has picked up an RBI in 33.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 24 of 71 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 35 .200 AVG .214 .274 OBP .279 .355 SLG .325 8 XBH 9 4 HR 2 17 RBI 15 32/11 K/BB 32/10 2 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings