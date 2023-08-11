Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rangers - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:30 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Brandon Crawford (.195 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Oracle Park, Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks while hitting .207.
- Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 50.7% of his games this year (36 of 71), with at least two hits seven times (9.9%).
- He has homered in 8.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 71), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Crawford has picked up an RBI in 33.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 24 of 71 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|35
|.200
|AVG
|.214
|.274
|OBP
|.279
|.355
|SLG
|.325
|8
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|15
|32/11
|K/BB
|32/10
|2
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.07 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (127 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 21st of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.72 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
