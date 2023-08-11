The Washington Mystics (13-15) will attempt to snap an eight-game road losing skid at the Las Vegas Aces (25-3) on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

Aces vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Key Stats for Aces vs. Mystics

Las Vegas puts up 12.6 more points per game (93.6) than Washington gives up (81.0).

This season, Las Vegas has a 49.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.8% higher than the 43.9% of shots Washington's opponents have knocked down.

The Aces are 23-2 when they shoot better than 43.9% from the field.

Las Vegas is making 38.7% of its three-point shots this season, 3.9% higher than the 34.8% Washington allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Aces have a 16-2 record when the team knocks down more than 34.8% of their three-point shots.

Las Vegas averages 34.8 rebounds a contest, 2.8 more rebounds per game than Washington's average.

Aces Recent Performance

The Aces' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, racking up 95.4 points per contest compared to the 93.6 they've averaged this season.

Las Vegas has been less stingy on defense lately, allowing 82.4 points per game during its last 10 outings compared to the 79.8 points per game its opponents average in the 2023 season.

The Aces are trending up from deep during their last 10 outings, making 10.3 threes per game and shooting 40.4% from long range in comparison to their season-long averages of 9.4 makes and 38.7% from distance in the 2023 season.

Aces Injuries