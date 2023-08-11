The Las Vegas Aces' (25-3) injury report has two players listed as they ready for a Friday, August 11 game against the Washington Mystics (13-15) at Michelob ULTRA Arena. It starts at 10:00 PM ET.

The Aces took care of business in their last outing 104-84 against the Wings on Tuesday.

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Elena Delle Donne Out Ankle 18.2 6 2.6 Ariel Atkins Out Ankle 12.5 3.4 2.7 Shakira Austin Out Hip 11.4 7.8 0.9 Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 4.4 0.6 0.9

Aces vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces Player Leaders

A'ja Wilson is tops on the Aces with 20.6 points per contest (fifth in league) and 9.6 rebounds (second in league), while also putting up 1.9 assists.

Chelsea Gray is tops on her squad in assists per contest (6.8), and also averages 14.9 points and 3.5 rebounds. At the other end, she posts 1.5 steals (seventh in league) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jackie Young is posting 18.6 points, 3.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Kelsey Plum averages 19.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 38.3% from downtown (10th in WNBA) with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game (seventh in WNBA).

Kiah Stokes posts 2.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. At the other end, she delivers 0.5 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Aces vs. Mystics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -17.5 169.5

