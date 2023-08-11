The Washington Mystics (13-15) will attempt to stop an eight-game road skid when visiting the Las Vegas Aces (25-3) on Friday, August 11, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, airing at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Aces vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ION

Aces vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 86 Mystics 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Mystics

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-6.4)

Las Vegas (-6.4) Computer Predicted Total: 164.8

Aces vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas' record against the spread is 15-12-0.

Las Vegas has played 27 games this year, and 16 of them have gone over the total.

Aces Performance Insights

The Aces have been shining at both ends of the court this year, ranking best in the WNBA in points per game (93.6) and second-best in points allowed per game (79.8).

Las Vegas is pulling down 34.8 boards per game (fourth-ranked in WNBA) this season, while allowing 34 rebounds per contest (fourth-ranked).

The Aces rank best in the WNBA by averaging only 11.4 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, they rank eighth in the league (13 per contest).

The Aces have been shining when it comes to three-point shooting this season, ranking second-best in the WNBA in three-pointers per game (9.4) and best in three-point percentage (38.7%).

The Aces rank fourth in the WNBA with 7.4 treys allowed per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank fifth with a 34% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

So far this season, Las Vegas has taken 64.6% two-pointers, accounting for 72.5% of the team's baskets. It has shot 35.4% three-pointers (27.5% of the team's baskets).

