On Friday, August 11, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Washington Mystics (13-15) will hope to break an eight-game road skid when taking on the Las Vegas Aces (25-3), airing at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Mystics matchup in this article.

Aces vs. Mystics Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Mystics Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-17.5) 169 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Aces (-17.5) 169.5 -2500 +1050 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Aces (-17.5) 168.5 -2247 +1050 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Aces (-17.5) 168.5 -2500 +875 Bet on this game with Tipico

Aces vs. Mystics Betting Trends

  • The Aces have put together a 15-12-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Mystics have put together a 12-15-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • Las Vegas has been favored by 17.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.
  • The Aces and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 27 times this season.
  • So far this season, 11 out of the Mystics' 27 games with an over/under have hit the over.

