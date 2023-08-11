On Friday, August 11, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Washington Mystics (13-15) will hope to break an eight-game road skid when taking on the Las Vegas Aces (25-3), airing at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Mystics matchup in this article.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Aces vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Mystics Betting Trends

The Aces have put together a 15-12-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mystics have put together a 12-15-0 ATS record so far this season.

Las Vegas has been favored by 17.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

The Aces and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 27 times this season.

So far this season, 11 out of the Mystics' 27 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.