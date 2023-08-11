Aces vs. Mystics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:38 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Friday, August 11, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Washington Mystics (13-15) will hope to break an eight-game road skid when taking on the Las Vegas Aces (25-3), airing at 10:00 PM ET on ION.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Aces vs. Mystics matchup in this article.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Aces vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Aces vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Mystics Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-17.5)
|169
|-2500
|+1100
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Aces (-17.5)
|169.5
|-2500
|+1050
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Aces (-17.5)
|168.5
|-2247
|+1050
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Aces (-17.5)
|168.5
|-2500
|+875
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Aces vs. Mystics Betting Trends
- The Aces have put together a 15-12-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Mystics have put together a 12-15-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Las Vegas has been favored by 17.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.
- The Aces and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 27 times this season.
- So far this season, 11 out of the Mystics' 27 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.