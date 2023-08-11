The San Francisco 49ers at the moment have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire league at +1000.

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco compiled an 11-6-0 record against the spread last season.

49ers games went over the point total nine out of 17 times last season.

San Francisco clicked on all fronts last year, as it ranked fifth-best in total offense (365.6 yards per game) and best in total defense (300.6 yards allowed per game).

Last year the 49ers were 8-1 at home and 5-3 away.

San Francisco won once as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 12-3 as the favored team.

49ers Impact Players

On the ground, Christian McCaffrey had six touchdowns and 746 yards (67.8 per game) last year.

In addition, McCaffrey had 52 catches for 464 yards and four touchdowns.

In the passing game, Brandon Aiyuk scored eight TDs, catching 78 balls for 1,015 yards (59.7 per game).

In the passing game a season ago, George Kittle scored 11 TDs, catching 60 balls for 765 yards (45.0 per game).

Deebo Samuel had 56 catches for 632 yards (37.2 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games.

Nick Bosa recorded 51 tackles, 19.0 TFL, 18.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers - +6000 2 September 17 @ Rams - +8000 3 September 21 Giants - +6600 4 October 1 Cardinals - +20000 5 October 8 Cowboys - +1500 6 October 15 @ Browns - +3500 7 October 23 @ Vikings - +4000 8 October 29 Bengals - +1100 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +3000 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +15000 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +3500 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +800 14 December 10 Seahawks - +3500 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 16 December 25 Ravens - +2000 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +8000 18 January 7 Rams - +8000

