49ers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The San Francisco 49ers right now have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire league at +1000.
49ers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: -165
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000
San Francisco Betting Insights
- San Francisco compiled an 11-6-0 record against the spread last season.
- The 49ers and their opponents combined to hit the over nine out of 17 times last season.
- San Francisco found success on both offense and defense last season, ranking fifth-best in total offense (365.6 yards per game) and best in total defense (300.6 yards allowed per game).
- At home last year, the 49ers were 8-1. On the road, they were 5-3.
- When underdogs, San Francisco picked up just one victory (1-1) versus its 12-3 record as the favored team.
49ers Impact Players
- On the ground, Christian McCaffrey had six touchdowns and 746 yards (67.8 per game) last year.
- In the passing game, McCaffrey scored four touchdowns, with 52 catches for 464 yards.
- Brandon Aiyuk had 78 catches for 1,015 yards (59.7 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 17 games a season ago, George Kittle had 60 catches for 765 yards (45.0 per game) and 11 touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Deebo Samuel scored two TDs, catching 56 balls for 632 yards (37.2 per game).
- In 17 games last year, Nick Bosa posted 18.5 sacks to go with 19.0 TFL and 51 tackles.
2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6000
|2
|September 17
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|3
|September 21
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|5
|October 8
|Cowboys
|-
|+1500
|6
|October 15
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|7
|October 23
|@ Vikings
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|10
|November 12
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|11
|November 19
|Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|12
|November 23
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|13
|December 3
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|14
|December 10
|Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|15
|December 17
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|16
|December 25
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|17
|December 31
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|Rams
|-
|+8000
