Raiders Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of December 31 the Las Vegas Raiders' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +8000, rank them 23rd in the NFL.
Watch the Raiders this season on Fubo!
Raiders Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +1400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Raiders to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Las Vegas Betting Insights
- Las Vegas went 8-9-0 ATS last season.
- The Raiders and their opponents combined to hit the over nine out of 17 times last season.
- With 365.6 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked fifth-worst in the , Las Vegas was forced to lean on its 12th-ranked offense (352.5 yards per contest) to keep it competitive last season.
- Last year the Raiders were 4-4 at home, but they had only two away victories.
- Las Vegas had four wins as the favorite in 10 games last season, and won twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.
- The Raiders were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC West.
Raiders Impact Players
- Josh Jacobs ran for 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games last year.
- In addition, Jacobs had 53 catches for 400 yards and zero touchdowns.
- Davante Adams had 100 receptions for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game) and 14 touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 17 games for the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 2,437 yards (143.4 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.
- In the passing game for the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers scored six TDs, catching 67 balls for 804 yards (47.3 per game).
- Maxx Crosby had 88 tackles, 22.0 TFL, 12.5 sacks, and four passes defended last year.
Bet on Raiders to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|2
|September 17
|@ Bills
|-
|+1000
|3
|September 24
|Steelers
|-
|+6000
|4
|October 1
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|5
|October 9
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|@ Bears
|-
|+6000
|8
|October 30
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
|9
|November 5
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|Jets
|-
|+1700
|11
|November 19
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|12
|November 26
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|14
|December 10
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|15
|December 14
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|16
|December 25
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|17
|December 31
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|18
|January 7
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
Odds are current as of August 9 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.