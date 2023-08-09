The Los Angeles Angels (57-58) host the San Francisco Giants (62-52) at 9:38 PM ET on Wednesday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Shohei Ohtani (9-5) to the mound, while Ryan Walker (4-1) will answer the bell for the Giants.

Giants vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (9-5, 3.39 ERA) vs Walker - SF (4-1, 2.52 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Walker

The Giants are sending Walker (4-1) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Oakland Athletics without surrendering a hit.

Over 28 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 2.52 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .247 to his opponents.

So far this season, Walker has not registered a quality start.

Walker has not lasted five or more innings in a start this season (in seven starts). He averages 1.4 per outing.

In 20 of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shohei Ohtani

Ohtani (9-5) will take to the mound for the Angels and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, throwing four scoreless innings of relief and allowing three hits.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 3.39 ERA this season with 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.7 walks per nine across 21 games.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Ohtani has made 19 starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 5.9 frames when he pitches.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 29-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.39), eighth in WHIP (1.075), and fourth in K/9 (11.6).

