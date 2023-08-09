Giants vs. Angels Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 9
The Los Angeles Angels (57-58) host the San Francisco Giants (62-52) at 9:38 PM ET on Wednesday, with both teams hoping to win the series.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Shohei Ohtani (9-5) to the mound, while Ryan Walker (4-1) will answer the bell for the Giants.
Giants vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (9-5, 3.39 ERA) vs Walker - SF (4-1, 2.52 ERA)
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Walker
- The Giants are sending Walker (4-1) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Oakland Athletics without surrendering a hit.
- Over 28 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 2.52 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
- So far this season, Walker has not registered a quality start.
- Walker has not lasted five or more innings in a start this season (in seven starts). He averages 1.4 per outing.
- In 20 of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shohei Ohtani
- Ohtani (9-5) will take to the mound for the Angels and make his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, throwing four scoreless innings of relief and allowing three hits.
- The 29-year-old has pitched to a 3.39 ERA this season with 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.7 walks per nine across 21 games.
- He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.
- Ohtani has made 19 starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 5.9 frames when he pitches.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 29-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.39), eighth in WHIP (1.075), and fourth in K/9 (11.6).
