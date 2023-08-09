Player prop odds are among the many ways to bet on the Los Angeles Angels-San Francisco Giants matchup at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Giants vs. Angels Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.