The Los Angeles Angels (57-58) and the San Francisco Giants (62-52) will clash on Wednesday, August 9 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, with Shohei Ohtani getting the nod for the Angels and Ryan Walker taking the mound for the Giants. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:38 PM ET.

The Giants are listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Angels (-135). The total is 8 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Giants vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (9-5, 3.39 ERA) vs Walker - SF (4-1, 2.52 ERA)

Giants vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have been favorites in 62 games this season and won 33 (53.2%) of those contests.

The Angels have a 22-20 record (winning 52.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Angels have a 1-2 record across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Giants have been underdogs in 44 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (54.5%) in those contests.

The Giants have a win-loss record of 9-11 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Giants have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 2nd Win NL West +900 - 2nd

