Hunter Renfroe and LaMonte Wade Jr will be among the stars on display when the Los Angeles Angels play the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Giants vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants have hit 127 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Fueled by 322 extra-base hits, San Francisco ranks 23rd in MLB with a .392 slugging percentage this season.

The Giants have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

San Francisco has scored 508 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Giants have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Giants rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.

San Francisco averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

San Francisco pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.91 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

Giants pitchers have a 1.233 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will hand the ball to Ryan Walker (4-1) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen against the Oakland Athletics without allowing a hit.

None of Walker's seven starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In seven starts this season, Walker has yet to pitch five or more innings. He's averaging 1.4 frames per appearance.

He has finished 20 appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 8/3/2023 Diamondbacks W 1-0 Home Scott Alexander Brandon Pfaadt 8/5/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Ross Stripling Paul Blackburn 8/6/2023 Athletics L 8-6 Away Alex Cobb Luis Medina 8/7/2023 Angels W 8-3 Away Logan Webb Patrick Sandoval 8/8/2023 Angels L 7-5 Away Scott Alexander Lucas Giolito 8/9/2023 Angels - Away Ryan Walker Shohei Ohtani 8/11/2023 Rangers - Home Ross Stripling Jon Gray 8/12/2023 Rangers - Home Alex Cobb Andrew Heaney 8/13/2023 Rangers - Home Logan Webb Dane Dunning 8/14/2023 Rays - Home Logan Webb - 8/15/2023 Rays - Home - Zack Littell

