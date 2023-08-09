How to Watch the Giants vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 9
Hunter Renfroe and LaMonte Wade Jr will be among the stars on display when the Los Angeles Angels play the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.
Giants vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants have hit 127 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.
- Fueled by 322 extra-base hits, San Francisco ranks 23rd in MLB with a .392 slugging percentage this season.
- The Giants have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.
- San Francisco has scored 508 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Giants have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Giants rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.
- San Francisco averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.
- San Francisco pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.91 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.
- Giants pitchers have a 1.233 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Giants will hand the ball to Ryan Walker (4-1) for his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen against the Oakland Athletics without allowing a hit.
- None of Walker's seven starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
- In seven starts this season, Walker has yet to pitch five or more innings. He's averaging 1.4 frames per appearance.
- He has finished 20 appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 1-0
|Home
|Scott Alexander
|Brandon Pfaadt
|8/5/2023
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Paul Blackburn
|8/6/2023
|Athletics
|L 8-6
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Luis Medina
|8/7/2023
|Angels
|W 8-3
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Patrick Sandoval
|8/8/2023
|Angels
|L 7-5
|Away
|Scott Alexander
|Lucas Giolito
|8/9/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Ryan Walker
|Shohei Ohtani
|8/11/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Ross Stripling
|Jon Gray
|8/12/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Andrew Heaney
|8/13/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Dane Dunning
|8/14/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|-
|8/15/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|Zack Littell
