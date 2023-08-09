LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants hit the field on Wednesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Shohei Ohtani, who is projected to start for the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Angels are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Giants have +115 odds to play spoiler. The total for the contest has been set at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Giants gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giants vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -135 +115 8 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 contests, the Giants were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Giants and their foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Giants contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers. San Francisco's last three contests have finished above the total, and the average over/under during that run was 8.5.

Read More About This Game

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been victorious in 24, or 54.5%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

San Francisco has a record of 9-11, a 45% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +115 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, San Francisco and its opponents have hit the over in 48 of its 113 games with a total.

The Giants are 4-8-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-24 29-28 24-28 38-24 43-40 19-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.