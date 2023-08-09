Wednesday's game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Los Angeles Angels (57-58) matching up with the San Francisco Giants (62-52) at 9:38 PM ET (on August 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Angels, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Shohei Ohtani (9-5) to the mound, while Ryan Walker (4-1) will answer the bell for the Giants.

Giants vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

How to Watch on TV: BSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Angels 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Giants have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the over/under, San Francisco and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games.

The last 10 Giants matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Giants have been victorious in 24, or 54.5%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

San Francisco has a win-loss record of 9-11 when favored by +115 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

San Francisco scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (508 total, 4.5 per game).

Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.91 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

Giants Schedule