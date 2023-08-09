Giants vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 9
Wednesday's game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Los Angeles Angels (57-58) matching up with the San Francisco Giants (62-52) at 9:38 PM ET (on August 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Angels, so it should be a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Shohei Ohtani (9-5) to the mound, while Ryan Walker (4-1) will answer the bell for the Giants.
Giants vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Angels 5, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Angels vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Angels vs Giants Player Props
|Angels vs Giants Pitching Matchup
Giants Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 games, the Giants have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- When it comes to the over/under, San Francisco and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games.
- The last 10 Giants matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
- The Giants have been victorious in 24, or 54.5%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- San Francisco has a win-loss record of 9-11 when favored by +115 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The Giants have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- San Francisco scores the 18th-most runs in baseball (508 total, 4.5 per game).
- Giants pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.91 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 3
|Diamondbacks
|W 1-0
|Scott Alexander vs Brandon Pfaadt
|August 5
|@ Athletics
|L 2-1
|Ross Stripling vs Paul Blackburn
|August 6
|@ Athletics
|L 8-6
|Alex Cobb vs Luis Medina
|August 7
|@ Angels
|W 8-3
|Logan Webb vs Patrick Sandoval
|August 8
|@ Angels
|L 7-5
|Scott Alexander vs Lucas Giolito
|August 9
|@ Angels
|-
|Ryan Walker vs Shohei Ohtani
|August 11
|Rangers
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Jon Gray
|August 12
|Rangers
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Andrew Heaney
|August 13
|Rangers
|-
|Logan Webb vs Dane Dunning
|August 14
|Rays
|-
|Logan Webb vs TBA
|August 15
|Rays
|-
|TBA vs Zack Littell
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.