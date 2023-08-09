At the moment the San Francisco 49ers have the third-best odds in the league to win the Super Bowl, listed at +1000.

49ers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: -165

-165 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000

San Francisco Betting Insights

San Francisco compiled an 11-6-0 record against the spread last season.

49ers games hit the over nine out of 17 times last season.

San Francisco was a tough matchup for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-five in both total offense (fifth-best with 365.6 yards per game) and total defense (best with 300.6 yards allowed per game) this year.

The 49ers collected eight wins at home last season and five on the road.

As underdogs, San Francisco picked up only one win (1-1) versus its 12-3 record when favored.

49ers Impact Players

In 11 games last year, Christian McCaffrey ran for 746 yards (67.8 per game) and six touchdowns.

In addition, McCaffrey had 52 catches for 464 yards and four touchdowns.

Brandon Aiyuk had 78 receptions for 1,015 yards (59.7 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games a season ago, George Kittle had 60 catches for 765 yards (45.0 per game) and 11 touchdowns.

Deebo Samuel had 56 catches for 632 yards (37.2 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games.

Nick Bosa had 51 tackles, 19.0 TFL, 18.5 sacks, and one pass defended last year.

2023-24 49ers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Steelers - +6000 2 September 17 @ Rams - +8000 3 September 21 Giants - +6600 4 October 1 Cardinals - +20000 5 October 8 Cowboys - +1500 6 October 15 @ Browns - +3500 7 October 23 @ Vikings - +4000 8 October 29 Bengals - +1100 10 November 12 @ Jaguars - +3000 11 November 19 Buccaneers - +15000 12 November 23 @ Seahawks - +3500 13 December 3 @ Eagles - +800 14 December 10 Seahawks - +3500 15 December 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 16 December 25 Ravens - +2000 17 December 31 @ Commanders - +8000 18 January 7 Rams - +8000

