Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Angels - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:26 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.366 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Lucas Giolito and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Angels.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is hitting .306 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 23 walks.
- Flores has had a hit in 52 of 82 games this season (63.4%), including multiple hits 20 times (24.4%).
- He has gone deep in 15.9% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Flores has driven home a run in 25 games this year (30.5%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 31 games this season (37.8%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|41
|.310
|AVG
|.302
|.345
|OBP
|.377
|.488
|SLG
|.589
|13
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|9
|19
|RBI
|16
|23/8
|K/BB
|22/15
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- The Angels rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (145 total, 1.3 per game).
- Giolito (6-8 with a 4.36 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 24th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering nine earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.36), 40th in WHIP (1.277), and 18th in K/9 (9.6) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.