The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores (.366 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Lucas Giolito and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Angels.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is hitting .306 with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 23 walks.

Flores has had a hit in 52 of 82 games this season (63.4%), including multiple hits 20 times (24.4%).

He has gone deep in 15.9% of his games this season, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Flores has driven home a run in 25 games this year (30.5%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 31 games this season (37.8%), including multiple runs in three games.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 41 .310 AVG .302 .345 OBP .377 .488 SLG .589 13 XBH 19 5 HR 9 19 RBI 16 23/8 K/BB 22/15 0 SB 0

