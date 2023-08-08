The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.275 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Angels.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada has 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .274.

Estrada enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .286.

In 54 of 72 games this season (75.0%) Estrada has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (30.6%).

In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.1%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).

Estrada has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (34.7%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (6.9%).

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.9%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 40 .266 AVG .280 .314 OBP .339 .461 SLG .411 12 XBH 17 6 HR 3 15 RBI 18 34/6 K/BB 47/10 7 SB 11

Angels Pitching Rankings