Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Angels - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:28 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Thairo Estrada (.275 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Angels.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada has 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .274.
- Estrada enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .286.
- In 54 of 72 games this season (75.0%) Estrada has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (30.6%).
- In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.1%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Estrada has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (34.7%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (6.9%).
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 13.9%.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|40
|.266
|AVG
|.280
|.314
|OBP
|.339
|.461
|SLG
|.411
|12
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|18
|34/6
|K/BB
|47/10
|7
|SB
|11
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (145 total, 1.3 per game).
- Giolito gets the start for the Angels, his 24th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.36 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing nine earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.36), 40th in WHIP (1.277), and 18th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
