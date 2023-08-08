Chelsea Gray's Las Vegas Aces (24-3) and the Dallas Wings (15-13) take the court at College Park Center on Tuesday, August 8, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

In Las Vegas' last game, it lost to New York 99-61. The Aces were led by Jackie Young, who finished with 16 points, and Gray, with 15 points and six assists. Led by Satou Sabally with 25 points, eight assists, two steals and two blocks last time out, Dallas lost 104-96 versus Chicago.

Aces vs. Wings Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-450 to win)

Wings (+340 to win)

What's the spread?: Aces (-8.5)

What's the over/under?: 176.5

176.5 When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network and BSSWX

Aces Season Stats

Everything is clicking for the Aces, who are scoring 93.2 points per game (best in WNBA) and giving up 79.7 points per contest (second-best).

With 34.4 boards per game, Las Vegas ranks fourth in the WNBA. It surrenders 34.1 rebounds per contest, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Aces have been racking up assists in 2023, ranking second-best in the WNBA with 21.7 dimes per game.

Las Vegas ranks top-five this season in turnovers, ranking best in the league with 11.3 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks sixth with 13.3 forced turnovers per contest.

The Aces have been shining when it comes to three-point shooting this season, ranking second-best in the WNBA in treys per game (9.1) and best in three-point percentage (38.1%).

Las Vegas is top-five this season in three-pointers allowed, currently third-best in the league with 7.3 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranks fifth with a 34% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Aces Home/Away Splits

The Aces' offense has been much better when playing at home (95.5 PPG) compared to away games (91 PPG). Likewise, their defense has been much better in home games (76.4 PPG allowed) compared to away games (82.7 PPG allowed).

When playing at home, Las Vegas averages 35.5 rebounds per game and allow its opponents to grab 33.9, while on the road it averages 33.4 per game and allows 34.3.

On average, the Aces have more assists at home than they do on the road (22.2 at home, 21.2 on the road). During the 2023 WNBA season, Las Vegas is committing fewer turnovers in home games (10.2 per game) than away (12.4), and is alse forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.9 per game) compared to on the road (13.6).

The Aces connect on 1.3 more three-pointers when playing at home (9.8 per game) than on the road (8.5). They also shoot a higher percentage at home (38.8% in home games compared to 37.4% on the road).

Las Vegas allows 2.2 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (6.2 per game) than on the road (8.4). It also concedes a lower three-point shooting percentage at home (29.6% in home games compared to 37.9% on the road).

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces have a 23-3 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 88.5% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter, the Aces have gone 21-1 (95.5%).

Las Vegas has 14 wins in 26 games against the spread this year.

Las Vegas' ATS record as 8.5-point favorites or more is 12-10.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Aces have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

