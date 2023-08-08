On Tuesday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.485 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Angels.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.398) this season, fueled by 84 hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 42nd in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 79th in slugging.

Wade has picked up a hit in 56 of 95 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.

He has homered in 11.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Wade has picked up an RBI in 24.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40 games this season (42.1%), including multiple runs in six games.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 49 .257 AVG .285 .368 OBP .422 .479 SLG .388 17 XBH 9 7 HR 4 13 RBI 20 30/25 K/BB 45/37 0 SB 2

