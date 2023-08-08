LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Angels - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Tuesday, LaMonte Wade Jr (.485 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Angels.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.398) this season, fueled by 84 hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 42nd in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 79th in slugging.
- Wade has picked up a hit in 56 of 95 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.
- He has homered in 11.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Wade has picked up an RBI in 24.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this season (42.1%), including multiple runs in six games.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|49
|.257
|AVG
|.285
|.368
|OBP
|.422
|.479
|SLG
|.388
|17
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|20
|30/25
|K/BB
|45/37
|0
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- The Angels rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (145 total, 1.3 per game).
- Giolito (6-8 with a 4.36 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 24th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up nine earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.36), 40th in WHIP (1.277), and 18th in K/9 (9.6) among pitchers who qualify.
