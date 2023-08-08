Joc Pederson -- with an on-base percentage of .206 in his past 10 games, 141 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Angels, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on August 8 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is hitting .226 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 39 walks.

Pederson has had a hit in 43 of 76 games this season (56.6%), including multiple hits five times (6.6%).

He has gone deep in 10 games this year (13.2%), homering in 4% of his chances at the plate.

In 26 games this season (34.2%), Pederson has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (13.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 43.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 40 .237 AVG .216 .313 OBP .376 .430 SLG .414 10 XBH 11 5 HR 6 19 RBI 19 19/13 K/BB 39/26 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings