Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Angels - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Joc Pederson -- with an on-base percentage of .206 in his past 10 games, 141 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Los Angeles Angels, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, on August 8 at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is hitting .226 with eight doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 39 walks.
- Pederson has had a hit in 43 of 76 games this season (56.6%), including multiple hits five times (6.6%).
- He has gone deep in 10 games this year (13.2%), homering in 4% of his chances at the plate.
- In 26 games this season (34.2%), Pederson has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (13.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 43.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|40
|.237
|AVG
|.216
|.313
|OBP
|.376
|.430
|SLG
|.414
|10
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|19
|19/13
|K/BB
|39/26
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Angels have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (145 total, 1.3 per game).
- Giolito (6-8 with a 4.36 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 24th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went 3 2/3 innings, allowing nine earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.36), 40th in WHIP (1.277), and 18th in K/9 (9.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.