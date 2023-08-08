J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Angels - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
J.D. Davis -- with a slugging percentage of .513 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, on August 8 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Angels.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco with 91 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .435.
- In 61 of 103 games this year (59.2%) Davis has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (25.2%).
- He has gone deep in 14.6% of his games in 2023 (15 of 103), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Davis has picked up an RBI in 33 games this year (32.0%), with two or more RBI in 12 of them (11.7%).
- In 37.9% of his games this year (39 of 103), he has scored, and in six of those games (5.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|49
|.249
|AVG
|.269
|.332
|OBP
|.345
|.395
|SLG
|.474
|14
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|34
|52/21
|K/BB
|64/20
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Angels have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- The Angels rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (145 total, 1.3 per game).
- Giolito makes the start for the Angels, his 24th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.36 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering nine earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.36), 40th in WHIP (1.277), and 18th in K/9 (9.6) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.