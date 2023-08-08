J.D. Davis -- with a slugging percentage of .513 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Lucas Giolito on the hill, on August 8 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Angels.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco with 91 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .435.

In 61 of 103 games this year (59.2%) Davis has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (25.2%).

He has gone deep in 14.6% of his games in 2023 (15 of 103), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Davis has picked up an RBI in 33 games this year (32.0%), with two or more RBI in 12 of them (11.7%).

In 37.9% of his games this year (39 of 103), he has scored, and in six of those games (5.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 49 .249 AVG .269 .332 OBP .345 .395 SLG .474 14 XBH 17 6 HR 9 22 RBI 34 52/21 K/BB 64/20 1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings