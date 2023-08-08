Giants vs. Angels Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 8
The Los Angeles Angels hope to end their seven-game losing run against the San Francisco Giants (62-51), on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.
The probable starters are Lucas Giolito (6-8) for the Angels and Scott Alexander (6-1) for the Giants.
Giants vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Probable Pitchers: Giolito - LAA (6-8, 4.36 ERA) vs Alexander - SF (6-1, 3.21 ERA)
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Scott Alexander
- The Giants will send Alexander (6-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.21 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw a third of an inning against the Oakland Athletics, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.21, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 39 games this season. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
- In 32 of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito
- The Angels will send Giolito (6-8) to the mound for his 24th start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up nine earned runs and allowed eight hits in 3 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves.
- The 29-year-old has pitched in 23 games this season with a 4.36 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .242.
- In 23 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.
- Giolito has 19 starts of five or more innings this season in 23 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 4.36 ERA ranks 48th, 1.277 WHIP ranks 40th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 18th.
