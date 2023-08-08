The Los Angeles Angels hope to end their seven-game losing run against the San Francisco Giants (62-51), on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

The probable starters are Lucas Giolito (6-8) for the Angels and Scott Alexander (6-1) for the Giants.

Giants vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Probable Pitchers: Giolito - LAA (6-8, 4.36 ERA) vs Alexander - SF (6-1, 3.21 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Scott Alexander

The Giants will send Alexander (6-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.21 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 33 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw a third of an inning against the Oakland Athletics, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.21, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 39 games this season. Opponents are batting .230 against him.

In 32 of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

The Angels will send Giolito (6-8) to the mound for his 24th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up nine earned runs and allowed eight hits in 3 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 23 games this season with a 4.36 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .242.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Giolito has 19 starts of five or more innings this season in 23 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 4.36 ERA ranks 48th, 1.277 WHIP ranks 40th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 18th.

