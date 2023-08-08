Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Angels on August 8, 2023
Shohei Ohtani and LaMonte Wade Jr are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Los Angeles Angels and the San Francisco Giants meet at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday (first pitch at 9:38 PM ET).
Giants vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Wade Stats
- Wade has 84 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 62 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a .272/.398/.430 slash line on the year.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Aug. 7
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 6
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 3
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Wilmer Flores Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Flores Stats
- Wilmer Flores has put up 79 hits with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 35 runs.
- He has a slash line of .306/.361/.539 on the season.
Flores Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Angels
|Aug. 7
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|at Athletics
|Aug. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 5
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 2
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Lucas Giolito Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -164)
Giolito Stats
- The Angels will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito (6-8) for his 24th start of the season.
- He has 11 quality starts in 23 chances this season.
- Giolito has made 19 starts of five or more innings in 23 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 29-year-old's 4.36 ERA ranks 48th, 1.277 WHIP ranks 40th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 18th.
Giolito Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Braves
|Aug. 2
|3.2
|8
|9
|9
|2
|3
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 28
|5.1
|6
|3
|3
|5
|1
|at Twins
|Jul. 23
|5.0
|6
|0
|0
|9
|3
|at Mets
|Jul. 18
|3.2
|6
|8
|8
|5
|5
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 9
|7.0
|2
|2
|2
|5
|3
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 129 hits with 19 doubles, seven triples, 40 home runs, 71 walks and 82 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.
- He's slashed .308/.409/.673 so far this season.
- Ohtani has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 7
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 3
|2-for-2
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
Hunter Renfroe Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Renfroe Stats
- Hunter Renfroe has 99 hits with 27 doubles, 17 home runs, 32 walks and 49 RBI.
- He's slashed .249/.307/.445 on the season.
Renfroe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 4
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Mariners
|Aug. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
