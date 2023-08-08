Shohei Ohtani will lead the way for the Los Angeles Angels (56-58) on Tuesday, August 8, when they take on LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants (62-51) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim at 9:38 PM ET.

The Angels have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Giants (-105). The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Giants vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Lucas Giolito - LAA (6-8, 4.36 ERA) vs Scott Alexander - SF (6-1, 3.21 ERA)

Giants vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Angels have been favored 61 times and won 32, or 52.5%, of those games.

The Angels have gone 32-29 (winning 52.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Over the last 10 games, the Angels have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only two times, and they lost both games.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Giants have been underdogs in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (55.8%) in those contests.

This season, the Giants have come away with a win 17 times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Giants have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Giants vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joc Pederson 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+145) Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+240) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 2nd Win NL West +750 - 2nd

