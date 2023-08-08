Shohei Ohtani and LaMonte Wade Jr will be among the star attractions when the Los Angeles Angels face the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Giants vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 126 home runs.

San Francisco ranks 23rd in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.

The Giants rank 20th in MLB with a .240 team batting average.

San Francisco ranks 18th in the majors with 503 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

The Giants rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.4 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

San Francisco has pitched to a 3.88 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

Giants pitchers have a 1.229 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will send Scott Alexander (6-1) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw a third of an inning out of the bullpen against the Oakland Athletics, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits.

He has 32 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 39 chances this season.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Diamondbacks W 4-2 Home Logan Webb Slade Cecconi 8/3/2023 Diamondbacks W 1-0 Home Scott Alexander Brandon Pfaadt 8/5/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Ross Stripling Paul Blackburn 8/6/2023 Athletics L 8-6 Away Alex Cobb Luis Medina 8/7/2023 Angels W 8-3 Away Logan Webb Patrick Sandoval 8/8/2023 Angels - Away Scott Alexander Lucas Giolito 8/9/2023 Angels - Away - Shohei Ohtani 8/11/2023 Rangers - Home Ross Stripling Jon Gray 8/12/2023 Rangers - Home Alex Cobb Andrew Heaney 8/13/2023 Rangers - Home Logan Webb Dane Dunning 8/14/2023 Rays - Home Logan Webb -

