Tuesday's contest features the Los Angeles Angels (56-58) and the San Francisco Giants (62-51) squaring off at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Angels according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:38 PM ET on August 8.

The Angels will look to Lucas Giolito (6-8) versus the Giants and Scott Alexander (6-1).

Giants vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

How to Watch on TV: BSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Giants' past 10 matchups.

The Giants have been victorious in 24, or 55.8%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, San Francisco has come away with a win 17 times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (503 total), San Francisco is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Giants have pitched to a 3.88 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

Giants Schedule