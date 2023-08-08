Giants vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 8
Tuesday's contest features the Los Angeles Angels (56-58) and the San Francisco Giants (62-51) squaring off at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Angels according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:38 PM ET on August 8.
The Angels will look to Lucas Giolito (6-8) versus the Giants and Scott Alexander (6-1).
Giants vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 5, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Angels vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Angels vs Giants Player Props
|Angels vs Giants Pitching Matchup
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Giants' past 10 matchups.
- The Giants have been victorious in 24, or 55.8%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, San Francisco has come away with a win 17 times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Giants have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Averaging 4.5 runs per game (503 total), San Francisco is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The Giants have pitched to a 3.88 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 2
|Diamondbacks
|W 4-2
|Logan Webb vs Slade Cecconi
|August 3
|Diamondbacks
|W 1-0
|Scott Alexander vs Brandon Pfaadt
|August 5
|@ Athletics
|L 2-1
|Ross Stripling vs Paul Blackburn
|August 6
|@ Athletics
|L 8-6
|Alex Cobb vs Luis Medina
|August 7
|@ Angels
|W 8-3
|Logan Webb vs Patrick Sandoval
|August 8
|@ Angels
|-
|Scott Alexander vs Lucas Giolito
|August 9
|@ Angels
|-
|TBA vs Shohei Ohtani
|August 11
|Rangers
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Jon Gray
|August 12
|Rangers
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Andrew Heaney
|August 13
|Rangers
|-
|Logan Webb vs Dane Dunning
|August 14
|Rays
|-
|Logan Webb vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.