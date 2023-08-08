Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Angels - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Brandon Crawford, with a slugging percentage of .275 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, August 8 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 20 walks while batting .206.
- In 35 of 69 games this season (50.7%) Crawford has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (10.1%).
- He has gone deep in six games this season (8.7%), homering in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Crawford has had an RBI in 23 games this season (33.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (8.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year (23 of 69), with two or more runs three times (4.3%).
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.200
|AVG
|.212
|.274
|OBP
|.276
|.355
|SLG
|.327
|8
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|14
|32/11
|K/BB
|32/9
|2
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Angels' 4.49 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 145 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Giolito (6-8) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 24th start of the season. He has a 4.36 ERA in 130 2/3 innings pitched, with 138 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing nine earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.36), 40th in WHIP (1.277), and 18th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
