Brandon Crawford, with a slugging percentage of .275 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Lucas Giolito on the mound, August 8 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 20 walks while batting .206.

In 35 of 69 games this season (50.7%) Crawford has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (10.1%).

He has gone deep in six games this season (8.7%), homering in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Crawford has had an RBI in 23 games this season (33.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (8.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year (23 of 69), with two or more runs three times (4.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .200 AVG .212 .274 OBP .276 .355 SLG .327 8 XBH 9 4 HR 2 17 RBI 14 32/11 K/BB 32/9 2 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings