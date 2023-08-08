Two of the WNBA's top scorers hit the court -- Arike Ogunbowale (fourth, 21.1 points per game) and A'ja Wilson (fifth, 20.4) -- when the Dallas Wings (15-13) host the Las Vegas Aces (24-3) on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and BSSWX.

There is no line set for the game.

Aces vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network and BSSWX

Aces vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 87 Wings 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Wings

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-4.9) Computer Predicted Total: 168.7

Aces vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 14-12-0 this season.

Las Vegas has played 26 games this year, and 15 of them have hit the over.

Aces Performance Insights

In 2023, the Aces are best in the league on offense (93.2 points scored per game) and second-best defensively (79.7 points conceded).

On the glass, Las Vegas is fourth in the league in rebounds (34.4 per game). It is fourth in rebounds allowed (34.1 per game).

In terms of turnovers, the Aces are best in the league in committing them (11.3 per game). They are sixth in forcing them (13.3 per game).

The Aces are the second-best squad in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (9.1 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (38.1%).

Defensively, the Aces are third-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded per game at 7.3. They are fifth in 3-point percentage conceded at 34%.

Las Vegas takes 35.0% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 65.0% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.9% of Las Vegas' baskets are 3-pointers, and 73.1% are 2-pointers.

