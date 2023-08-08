The Dallas Wings (15-13) will lean on Arike Ogunbowale (fourth in WNBA, 21.1 points per game) when they square off against A'ja Wilson (fifth in league, 20.4) and the Las Vegas Aces (24-3) on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at College Park Center. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and BSSWX.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Aces vs. Wings matchup.

Aces vs. Wings Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSWX
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Arena: College Park Center

Aces vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Wings Moneyline
Aces vs. Wings Betting Trends

  • The Aces have put together a 14-12-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Wings have compiled a 14-13-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Las Vegas has an ATS record of 12-10 when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites this season.
  • Dallas has covered the spread twice when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this year (in four opportunities).
  • A total of 15 out of the Aces' 26 games this season have hit the over.
  • A total of 13 Wings games this year have hit the over.

