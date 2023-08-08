Aces vs. Wings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 8
The Dallas Wings (15-13) will lean on Arike Ogunbowale (fourth in WNBA, 21.1 points per game) when they square off against A'ja Wilson (fifth in league, 20.4) and the Las Vegas Aces (24-3) on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at College Park Center. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and BSSWX.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Aces vs. Wings matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Aces vs. Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSWX
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Arena: College Park Center
Aces vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Wings Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-8.5)
|177.5
|-470
|+360
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Aces (-8.5)
|177.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Aces (-8.5)
|177.5
|-450
|+310
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Aces (-9.5)
|175.5
|-450
|+325
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Aces vs. Wings Betting Trends
- The Aces have put together a 14-12-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Wings have compiled a 14-13-0 record against the spread this season.
- Las Vegas has an ATS record of 12-10 when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites this season.
- Dallas has covered the spread twice when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this year (in four opportunities).
- A total of 15 out of the Aces' 26 games this season have hit the over.
- A total of 13 Wings games this year have hit the over.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.