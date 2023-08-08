Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (15-13) face A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (24-3) on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at College Park Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, BSSWX, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network.

Aces vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: College Park Center

Key Stats for Aces vs. Wings

The 93.2 points per game Las Vegas averages are 9.7 more points than Dallas gives up (83.5).

This season, Las Vegas has a 49.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.8% higher than the 43.9% of shots Dallas' opponents have hit.

In games the Aces shoot higher than 43.9% from the field, they are 22-2 overall.

Las Vegas is hitting 38.1% of its three-point shots this season, 3.1% higher than the 35% Dallas allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Aces have a 15-2 record when the team connects on more than 35% of their three-point shots.

Las Vegas averages 34.4 rebounds per game, five boards per contest fewer than Dallas.

Aces Recent Performance

On offense, the Aces have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 92.8 points per contest over that span compared to the 93.2 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Las Vegas has been less stingy on the defensive side of the ball as of late, giving up 82 points per game during its past 10 outings compared to the 79.7 points per game its opponents are averaging on the 2023 season.

During their last 10 contests, the Aces are making 0.6 more three-pointers per game than their season long average (9.7 compared to 9.1 season-long), while also shooting a higher percentage from deep in that span (39% compared to 38.1% season-long).

Aces Injuries