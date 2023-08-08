The Las Vegas Aces (24-3) are monitoring two players on the injury report ahead of a Tuesday, August 8 matchup with the Dallas Wings (15-13) at College Park Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Aces lost 99-61 to the Liberty on Sunday.

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9.0 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Aces vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSWX

CBS Sports Network and BSSWX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Aces Player Leaders

A'ja Wilson averages 20.4 points and 9.4 rebounds per game -- both team highs. She is also putting up 2.0 assists, shooting 53.6% from the floor (fifth in WNBA).

Chelsea Gray posts a team-high 6.9 assists per game. She is also putting up 14.9 points and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 50.3% from the floor (eighth in WNBA) and 44.2% from beyond the arc (second in league) with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jackie Young is posting 18.6 points, 3.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.

Kelsey Plum averages 19.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest, shooting 49.4% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game (seventh in league).

Kiah Stokes posts 2.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. Defensively, she puts up 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Aces vs. Wings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -8.5 177.5

