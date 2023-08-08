The San Francisco Giants and A.J. Pollock, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Lucas Giolito and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

Pollock is hitting .165 with four doubles, five home runs and nine walks.

In 32.0% of his 50 games this season, Pollock has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has homered in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 50), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Pollock has an RBI in eight of 50 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 of 50 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 23 .123 AVG .228 .188 OBP .262 .247 SLG .404 5 XBH 4 2 HR 3 8 RBI 7 21/6 K/BB 10/3 0 SB 0

