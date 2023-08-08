A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Angels - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and A.J. Pollock, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Lucas Giolito and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
A.J. Pollock At The Plate
- Pollock is hitting .165 with four doubles, five home runs and nine walks.
- In 32.0% of his 50 games this season, Pollock has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 50), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Pollock has an RBI in eight of 50 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 of 50 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|.123
|AVG
|.228
|.188
|OBP
|.262
|.247
|SLG
|.404
|5
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|7
|21/6
|K/BB
|10/3
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Angels have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- The Angels rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (145 total, 1.3 per game).
- Giolito gets the start for the Angels, his 24th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.36 ERA and 138 strikeouts through 130 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings, allowing nine earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 29-year-old's 4.36 ERA ranks 47th, 1.277 WHIP ranks 40th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
