Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Angels - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:32 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is batting .303 with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 23 walks.
- Flores has gotten a hit in 51 of 81 games this year (63.0%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (23.5%).
- He has homered in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (13 of 81), and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Flores has picked up an RBI in 30.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 37.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.7%.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|40
|.310
|AVG
|.296
|.345
|OBP
|.373
|.488
|SLG
|.584
|13
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|9
|19
|RBI
|16
|23/8
|K/BB
|21/15
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 144 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Sandoval gets the start for the Angels, his 20th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.19 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.19, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .253 batting average against him.
