The San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is batting .303 with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 23 walks.

Flores has gotten a hit in 51 of 81 games this year (63.0%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (23.5%).

He has homered in 16.0% of his games in 2023 (13 of 81), and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Flores has picked up an RBI in 30.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 37.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.7%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 40 .310 AVG .296 .345 OBP .373 .488 SLG .584 13 XBH 18 5 HR 9 19 RBI 16 23/8 K/BB 21/15 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings