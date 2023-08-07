Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Angels - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:29 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Monday, Thairo Estrada (batting .205 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Athletics.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Thairo Estrada At The Plate
- Estrada has 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 16 walks while batting .272.
- Estrada is batting .250 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Estrada has had a hit in 53 of 71 games this season (74.6%), including multiple hits 21 times (29.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 33.8% of his games this year, Estrada has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (7.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this year (50.7%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|39
|.266
|AVG
|.276
|.314
|OBP
|.337
|.461
|SLG
|.406
|12
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|17
|34/6
|K/BB
|45/10
|7
|SB
|11
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (144 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sandoval (6-8 with a 4.19 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 20th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the lefty went five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.19, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .253 against him.
