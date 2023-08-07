On Monday, Thairo Estrada (batting .205 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Athletics.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Thairo Estrada At The Plate

Estrada has 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 16 walks while batting .272.

Estrada is batting .250 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Estrada has had a hit in 53 of 71 games this season (74.6%), including multiple hits 21 times (29.6%).

He has hit a home run in 11.3% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his plate appearances.

In 33.8% of his games this year, Estrada has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (7.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 36 games this year (50.7%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 39 .266 AVG .276 .314 OBP .337 .461 SLG .406 12 XBH 16 6 HR 3 15 RBI 17 34/6 K/BB 45/10 7 SB 11

Angels Pitching Rankings