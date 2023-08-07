Raiders Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Las Vegas Raiders at the moment have the 23rd-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +8000.
Raiders Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +1400
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Las Vegas Betting Insights
- Las Vegas compiled an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Raiders games.
- With 365.6 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked fifth-worst in the , Las Vegas had to lean on its 12th-ranked offense (352.5 yards per contest) to keep it in games last season.
- The Raiders went 4-4 at home last year, but they won only two games on the road.
- As the underdog, Las Vegas picked up just two wins (2-5) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 4-6.
- The Raiders were 3-3 in the AFC West and 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.
Raiders Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Josh Jacobs rushed for 1,653 yards (97.2 per game) and 12 touchdowns.
- Also, Jacobs had 53 receptions for 400 yards and zero touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Davante Adams scored 14 TDs, catching 100 balls for 1,516 yards (89.2 per game).
- In 11 games for the 49ers a season ago, Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 2,437 yards (221.5 per game), with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.
- In the passing game with the Patriots, Jakobi Meyers scored six TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 804 yards (57.4 per game).
- On defense last year, Maxx Crosby helped set the tone with 87 tackles, 22.0 TFL, 12.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 17 games.
2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|2
|September 17
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|3
|September 24
|Steelers
|-
|+6000
|4
|October 1
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2500
|5
|October 9
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 22
|@ Bears
|-
|+6000
|8
|October 30
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
|9
|November 5
|Giants
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|Jets
|-
|+1600
|11
|November 19
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|12
|November 26
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|14
|December 10
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|15
|December 14
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|16
|December 25
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|17
|December 31
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|18
|January 7
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
Odds are current as of August 7 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
