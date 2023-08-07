Mark Mathias is back in action for the San Francisco Giants against Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles AngelsAugust 7 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 17 against the Brewers) he went 0-for-1.

Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Mark Mathias At The Plate

  • Mathias has two doubles and 10 walks while hitting .231.
  • This season, Mathias has tallied at least one hit in eight of 22 games (36.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his 22 games this season.
  • In three games this year, Mathias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in three of 22 games (13.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 11
.160 AVG .296
.250 OBP .441
.200 SLG .333
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
2 RBI 2
6/3 K/BB 5/7
3 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Angels have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (144 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his 20th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.19 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.19, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .253 against him.
