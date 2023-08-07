Mark Mathias is back in action for the San Francisco Giants against Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles AngelsAugust 7 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 17 against the Brewers) he went 0-for-1.

Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Mark Mathias At The Plate

Mathias has two doubles and 10 walks while hitting .231.

This season, Mathias has tallied at least one hit in eight of 22 games (36.4%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 22 games this season.

In three games this year, Mathias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three of 22 games (13.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 .160 AVG .296 .250 OBP .441 .200 SLG .333 1 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 2 6/3 K/BB 5/7 3 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings