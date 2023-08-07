Mark Mathias Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Angels - August 7
Mark Mathias is back in action for the San Francisco Giants against Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles AngelsAugust 7 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last action (on June 17 against the Brewers) he went 0-for-1.
Mark Mathias Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Mark Mathias At The Plate
- Mathias has two doubles and 10 walks while hitting .231.
- This season, Mathias has tallied at least one hit in eight of 22 games (36.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 22 games this season.
- In three games this year, Mathias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three of 22 games (13.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Mark Mathias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|.160
|AVG
|.296
|.250
|OBP
|.441
|.200
|SLG
|.333
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|2
|6/3
|K/BB
|5/7
|3
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Angels have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (144 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his 20th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.19 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.19, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .253 against him.
