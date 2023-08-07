J.D. Davis -- with an on-base percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on August 7 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .425, fueled by 30 extra-base hits.

In 60 of 102 games this year (58.8%) Davis has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (24.5%).

He has homered in 13.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.4% of his games this year, Davis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 38 games this season (37.3%), including multiple runs in five games.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 48 .249 AVG .263 .332 OBP .338 .395 SLG .456 14 XBH 16 6 HR 8 22 RBI 33 52/21 K/BB 63/19 1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings