J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Angels - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:27 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
J.D. Davis -- with an on-base percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on August 7 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Athletics.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.D. Davis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco with a slugging percentage of .425, fueled by 30 extra-base hits.
- In 60 of 102 games this year (58.8%) Davis has had a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (24.5%).
- He has homered in 13.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.4% of his games this year, Davis has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this season (37.3%), including multiple runs in five games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|48
|.249
|AVG
|.263
|.332
|OBP
|.338
|.395
|SLG
|.456
|14
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|33
|52/21
|K/BB
|63/19
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (144 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sandoval (6-8 with a 4.19 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 20th of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.19, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .253 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.