The San Francisco Giants (61-51) visit the Los Angeles Angels (56-57) at 9:38 PM ET on Monday, in an outing between a pair of teams on losing streaks. The Giants have dropped two in a row, and the Angels six straight.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Logan Webb (9-9) to the mound, while Patrick Sandoval (6-8) will get the nod for the Angels.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (9-9, 3.63 ERA) vs Sandoval - LAA (6-8, 4.19 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

The Giants' Webb (9-9) will make his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 3.63 ERA this season with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.5 walks per nine across 23 games.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Webb has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 23 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Sandoval

The Angels will send Sandoval (6-8) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.19 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

In 19 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.19, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .253 against him.

Sandoval enters this game with six quality starts under his belt this year.

Sandoval will try to last five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.

In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.