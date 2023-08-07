Shohei Ohtani is one of the top players with prop bets available when the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Angels meet at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Monday (beginning at 9:38 PM ET).

Giants vs. Angels Game Info

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Webb Stats

The Giants will hand the ball to Logan Webb (9-9) for his 24th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Webb will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 23 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.63 ERA ranks 24th, 1.090 WHIP ranks 13th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 31st.

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 2 7.0 4 2 2 5 1 vs. Red Sox Jul. 28 7.1 6 3 3 4 0 at Nationals Jul. 22 1.1 5 6 6 2 1 at Reds Jul. 18 7.0 4 2 2 7 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 9 9.0 7 0 0 10 0

Wilmer Flores Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Flores Stats

Wilmer Flores has 77 hits with 17 doubles, 14 home runs, 23 walks and 35 RBI.

He has a slash line of .303/.359/.535 on the year.

Flores Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Athletics Aug. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 2 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 31 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 vs. Red Sox Jul. 30 2-for-5 0 0 1 2

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 18 doubles, seven triples, 40 home runs, 71 walks and 82 RBI (127 total hits). He has stolen 14 bases.

He's slashed .306/.409/.672 on the season.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 3 2-for-2 2 1 1 5 1 at Braves Aug. 2 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has 98 hits with 26 doubles, 17 home runs, 32 walks and 49 RBI.

He's slashing .249/.308/.444 so far this season.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners Aug. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Aug. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Mariners Aug. 4 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 vs. Mariners Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Braves Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 0 2 1

