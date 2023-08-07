LaMonte Wade Jr's San Francisco Giants (61-51) and Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Angels (56-57) will go head to head in the series opener on Monday, August 7 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. The game will begin at 9:38 PM ET.

The Giants are listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Angels (+100). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.

Giants vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb - SF (9-9, 3.63 ERA) vs Patrick Sandoval - LAA (6-8, 4.19 ERA)

Giants vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won 30, or 50.8%, of the 59 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Giants have a record of 28-26 (51.9%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants went 3-4 across the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Angels have been underdogs in 50 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (44%) in those contests.

This season, the Angels have been victorious 20 times in 44 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Giants vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220) Thairo Estrada 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200) Austin Slater 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+280) A.J. Pollock 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+270)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 10th 2nd Win NL West +750 - 2nd

