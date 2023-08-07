Shohei Ohtani will lead the Los Angeles Angels into a matchup with Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants on Monday at 9:38 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Giants vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Discover More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants rank 18th in MLB action with 125 total home runs.

San Francisco's .393 slugging percentage is 23rd in baseball.

The Giants' .240 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.

San Francisco has the No. 18 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.4 runs per game (495 total runs).

The Giants are 18th in MLB with a .316 on-base percentage.

Giants batters strike out 9.4 times per game, the 28th-most in MLB.

San Francisco's pitching staff is 16th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

San Francisco has the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.90).

Pitchers for the Giants combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.231).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Webb will try to earn his 10th win when he gets the start for the Giants, his 24th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 3.63 ERA and 145 strikeouts through 148 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Webb is trying to record his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

Webb is seeking his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.4 innings per appearance on the mound.

In two of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Diamondbacks W 4-3 Home Alex Cobb Zac Gallen 8/2/2023 Diamondbacks W 4-2 Home Logan Webb Slade Cecconi 8/3/2023 Diamondbacks W 1-0 Home Scott Alexander Brandon Pfaadt 8/5/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Ross Stripling Paul Blackburn 8/6/2023 Athletics L 8-6 Away Alex Cobb Luis Medina 8/7/2023 Angels - Away Logan Webb Patrick Sandoval 8/8/2023 Angels - Away Logan Webb Lucas Giolito 8/9/2023 Angels - Away - Shohei Ohtani 8/11/2023 Rangers - Home Ross Stripling Jon Gray 8/12/2023 Rangers - Home Alex Cobb Andrew Heaney 8/13/2023 Rangers - Home Logan Webb Dane Dunning

