The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels will play on Monday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, at 9:38 PM ET, with LaMonte Wade Jr and Shohei Ohtani -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.

The favored Giants have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +100. The contest's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Giants vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -120 +100 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Giants have a record of 3-4.

The Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have been the moneyline favorite 59 total times this season. They've gone 30-29 in those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, San Francisco has a 28-26 record (winning 51.9% of its games).

The Giants have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this matchup.

San Francisco has played in 111 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-60-5).

The Giants have a 4-8-0 record ATS this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-24 28-27 24-28 37-23 43-39 18-12

