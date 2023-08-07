Giants vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 7
Monday's game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Los Angeles Angels (56-57) taking on the San Francisco Giants (61-51) at 9:38 PM ET (on August 7). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Angels, so expect a tight matchup.
The Giants will call on Logan Webb (9-9) against the Angels and Patrick Sandoval (6-8).
Giants vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Angels 5, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Giants have entered the game as favorites 59 times this season and won 30, or 50.8%, of those games.
- San Francisco has entered 54 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 28-26 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Giants.
- San Francisco has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 495 (4.4 per game).
- The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.90).
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 1
|Diamondbacks
|W 4-3
|Alex Cobb vs Zac Gallen
|August 2
|Diamondbacks
|W 4-2
|Logan Webb vs Slade Cecconi
|August 3
|Diamondbacks
|W 1-0
|Scott Alexander vs Brandon Pfaadt
|August 5
|@ Athletics
|L 2-1
|Ross Stripling vs Paul Blackburn
|August 6
|@ Athletics
|L 8-6
|Alex Cobb vs Luis Medina
|August 7
|@ Angels
|-
|Logan Webb vs Patrick Sandoval
|August 8
|@ Angels
|-
|Logan Webb vs Lucas Giolito
|August 9
|@ Angels
|-
|TBA vs Shohei Ohtani
|August 11
|Rangers
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Jon Gray
|August 12
|Rangers
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Andrew Heaney
|August 13
|Rangers
|-
|Logan Webb vs Dane Dunning
