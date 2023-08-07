Monday's game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Los Angeles Angels (56-57) taking on the San Francisco Giants (61-51) at 9:38 PM ET (on August 7). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Angels, so expect a tight matchup.

The Giants will call on Logan Webb (9-9) against the Angels and Patrick Sandoval (6-8).

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

Our pick for this matchup is Angels 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

The Giants have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Giants have entered the game as favorites 59 times this season and won 30, or 50.8%, of those games.

San Francisco has entered 54 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 28-26 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Giants.

San Francisco has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 495 (4.4 per game).

The Giants have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.90).

