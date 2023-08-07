Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Angels - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:30 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Brandon Crawford -- .150 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on August 7 at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 20 walks while batting .206.
- Crawford has picked up a hit in 35 of 69 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has hit a home run in 8.7% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Crawford has had an RBI in 23 games this year (33.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (8.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.200
|AVG
|.212
|.274
|OBP
|.276
|.355
|SLG
|.327
|8
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|14
|32/11
|K/BB
|32/9
|2
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (144 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his 20th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.19 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.19, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .253 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.