Brandon Crawford -- .150 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on August 7 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)



Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 20 walks while batting .206.

Crawford has picked up a hit in 35 of 69 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has hit a home run in 8.7% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Crawford has had an RBI in 23 games this year (33.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (8.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.3%.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .200 AVG .212 .274 OBP .276 .355 SLG .327 8 XBH 9 4 HR 2 17 RBI 14 32/11 K/BB 32/9 2 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings