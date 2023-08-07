The San Francisco Giants, including Austin Slater (.125 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Austin Slater At The Plate

Slater has three doubles, five home runs and 12 walks while batting .276.

In 22 of 47 games this year (46.8%) Slater has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (14.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Slater has driven home a run in 11 games this year (23.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 15 games this year (31.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 20 .271 AVG .281 .386 OBP .305 .458 SLG .404 5 XBH 3 3 HR 2 11 RBI 6 12/10 K/BB 22/2 1 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings