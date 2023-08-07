Austin Slater Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Angels - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:29 AM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Austin Slater (.125 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Austin Slater At The Plate
- Slater has three doubles, five home runs and 12 walks while batting .276.
- In 22 of 47 games this year (46.8%) Slater has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (14.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 10.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Slater has driven home a run in 11 games this year (23.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 15 games this year (31.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|20
|.271
|AVG
|.281
|.386
|OBP
|.305
|.458
|SLG
|.404
|5
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|6
|12/10
|K/BB
|22/2
|1
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Angels have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.46).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (144 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sandoval gets the start for the Angels, his 20th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.19 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.19 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .253 to opposing hitters.
